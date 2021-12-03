 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

