This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
