Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

