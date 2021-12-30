Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
