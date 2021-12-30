 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

