Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

