Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

