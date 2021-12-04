 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

