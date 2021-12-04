Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.