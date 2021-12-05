This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…