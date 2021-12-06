Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
