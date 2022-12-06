For the drive home in Waynesboro: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
