Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
