This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
