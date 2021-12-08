 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

