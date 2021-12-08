For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro