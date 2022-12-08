This evening in Waynesboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.