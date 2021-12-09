 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert