 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert