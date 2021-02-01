For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect pe…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. W…
This evening in Waynesboro: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25. We'll see a low …
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…