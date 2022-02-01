 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

