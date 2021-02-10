 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert