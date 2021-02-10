Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.