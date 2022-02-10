Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.