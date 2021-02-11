Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.97. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.