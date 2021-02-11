 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.97. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert