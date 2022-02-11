 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

