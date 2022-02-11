This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
