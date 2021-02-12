 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.96. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert