Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.96. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.