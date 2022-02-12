This evening in Waynesboro: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
