Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.