Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Periods of light freezing rain early. The clouds lingering overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

