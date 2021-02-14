This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
