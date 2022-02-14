This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
