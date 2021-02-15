 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

