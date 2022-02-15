 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert