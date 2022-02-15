For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
