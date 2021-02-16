 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

