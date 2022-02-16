This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is fore…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynes…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
This evening in Waynesboro: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. S…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wayn…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 18 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro …