 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert