This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.36. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
