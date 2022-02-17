 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

