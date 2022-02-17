For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynes…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is fore…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
This evening in Waynesboro: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. S…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 18 degrees is today's …
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro …