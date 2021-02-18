 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A light wintry mix early will transition to a few snow showers late. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert