Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A light wintry mix early will transition to a few snow showers late. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.