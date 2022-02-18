 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert