Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.