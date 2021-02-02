Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
