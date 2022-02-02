 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

