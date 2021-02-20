Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.