 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert