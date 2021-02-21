 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert