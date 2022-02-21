This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
