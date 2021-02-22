Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.