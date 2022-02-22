Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.