Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.