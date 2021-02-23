This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. …
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…