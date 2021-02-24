 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

