Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain and freezing rain early...with rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
