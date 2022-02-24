 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain and freezing rain early...with rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert