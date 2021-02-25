Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
