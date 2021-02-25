 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert