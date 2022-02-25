For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area …
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesbor…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F.…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. …