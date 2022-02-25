Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.