Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
