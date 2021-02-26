 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert