Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few showers in the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
