Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

